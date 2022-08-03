Construction to partially close Manhattan road

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting this week, Manhattan officials say construction will begin on the landscape and lighting components on North Manhattan Avenue from Kimball Avenue to Old Clafin Road.

This project is expected to last through the spring of 2023. During the construction period, the closure of sections of the outside southbound lane of North Manhattan Avenue can be expected.

Drivers should expect light traffic and possibly some delays, although no detouring will be necessary. The contractor for the project estimates at least 9 months for construction of this phase to be completed.

