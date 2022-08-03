Biden continues to test positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He briefly ended his isolation last week before testing positive again.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is still testing positive for COVID-19, his physician said Wednesday.

The White House update from Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden “continues to feel well,” though he is still experiencing an occasional cough.

All his vital signs are good, including oxygen saturation, and he is continuing to isolate, working from the official residence and taking precautions not to expose anyone else to the virus, O’Connor said.

After having tested negative last week, the president tested positive again Saturday and has experienced the return of some symptoms.

Biden is expected to speak about reproductive health care in a virtual meeting with an interagency task force Wednesday afternoon.

President Joe Biden tweeted a video from the Truman balcony Saturday after testing positive again for Covid. (Source: @POTUS)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A naked woman is found laying beside a car engulfed in flames on Aug. 2, 2022.
Naked woman found beside car engulfed in flames in Topeka
Westbound I-470 closes on Aug. 2, 2022 after a vehicle-pedestrian accident.
Vehicle-pedestrian accident closes westbound I-470, one taken to hospital
Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas voters resoundingly protect access to abortion
KBI: Part-time officer takes own life during arrest attempt
A stretch of westbound I-70 that goes through Downtown Topeka will be completely closed later...
Stretch of westbound I-70 in Topeka to close Aug. 15

Latest News

Jesse McCormick
Attempted traffic stop, abandoned truck discovery lead to man’s arrest
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Paul Pelosi on May...
Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges
A puppy was rescued from the rubble of the McKinney wildfire in northern California. (KCRA, AIO...
Puppy rescued from northern California wildfire rubble
Midday in Kansas