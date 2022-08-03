Attempted traffic stop, abandoned truck discovery lead to man’s arrest

Jesse McCormick
Jesse McCormick(Shawn Wheat | Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials arrested a man connected to a spray-painted truck found abandoned by officers after it recklessly sped away from a traffic stop.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers saw a spray-painted Toyota commit several traffic violations in the area of SE 25th St. and Monroe.

Officers said they attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver sped off. They decided not to initiate a chase as the vehicle had been recklessly driving in a residential area.

Later, officers said they found the truck abandoned in the area of 3rd St and SE Lawrence.

TPD said an individual was later found who matched the description of the driver and had been seen running from it by witnesses.

The Department noted that Jesse Lee McCormick, 29, was arrested in connection with the case.

Officers also said they found a firearm after a search of the area where McCormick was last seen.

McCormick was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of opiates, possession of stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement through reckless driving, failing to stop for a red traffic control, reckless driving, failing to stop at a stop sign.

TPD did not say if McCormick was the driver. He remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond.

