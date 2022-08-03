15-year-old flips SUV on 53rd as construction increases traffic

Crews work to remove a vehicle from 53rd St. just west of Auburn after it was flipped on its...
Crews work to remove a vehicle from 53rd St. just west of Auburn after it was flipped on its side by a 15-year-old driver on Aug. 3, 2022.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As construction in the area has increased traffic on 53rd St. a 15-year-old driver flipped her SUV after overcorrecting on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office on the scene told 13 NEWS they were called to the area of SW 53rd St. west of Auburn Rd. just after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with reports of an accident.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a 15-year-old girl who had been driving an SUV on her way to work when it went off the road for an unknown reason. She overcorrected and then flipped the SUV.

The driver escaped the accident with minor cuts on her hands and was released to her parents when they arrived.

The Sheriff’s Office also warned that there will be an increase in traffic as construction on 51st St. progresses. It urged drivers to slow down and be alert.

