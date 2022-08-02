Woman loses $5K+ after military uniforms, television stolen out of truck

RCPD
RCPD(KOTA KEVN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is out more than $5,000 after military uniforms, a 75-inch television and more items were stolen out of the bed of her truck.

The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 500 block of S 3rd St. in Manhattan with reports of a theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 37-year-old female reported that her 75-inch Samsung television, Samsung Notebook Pro 9, two large blue suitcases, a backpack, a black and pink Victoria’s Secret handbag, a laptop briefcase, military uniforms, and piggy banks were stolen from the bed of her truck.

RCPD noted that the theft cost the woman about $5,120.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

