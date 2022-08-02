Voters urged to be aware of detours as construction impacts access to polls

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Road construction has impacted access to some poll places in Shawnee Co. and the Elections Office has asked voters to be aware of detours.

The Shawnee County Elections Office says road construction has impacted access to some poll places in the Capital City and around Shawnee Co. It said detours have been established for the following poll places:

Temple Beth Sholom - 4200 SW Munson The northbound lanes of SW Gage are closed at Huntoon. There will be a sign at the corner of SW Gage and SW 15th St. to direct traffic westward on SW Huntoon, then north on SW Hillsdale to SW Sena Dr. From there, drivers will head east on SW Sena, then north on SW Seabrook one block to SW Munson. From here, drivers will head west on SW Munson to the poll place. There will be Voter Here signs to point at the location.



Crossroads Wesleyan Church - 2030 SE 41st St. There will be a sign at the roundabout at SE 45th St and Se California to direct voters to go east on 45th to SE West Edge Rd., then north to 41st St. and west to SE California. The entrance to the poll place is from SE 41st St. There will be Voter Here signs to point at the location.



The Office noted that additional road construction detours around Topeka and the county could impact residents’ usual, most direct route to their poll places. The staff has asked for patience and for drivers to find a way to their poll place to cast their ballots.

Voters who require assistance should call the Elections Office at 785-251-5900.

