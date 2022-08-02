Vehicle-pedestrian accident closes westbound I-470, one taken to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The westbound lanes of I-470 between the Wanamaker and I-70 exits are closed Tuesday morning following a vehicle-pedestrian accident.

Just before 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that the westbound lanes of I-470 were shut down following a vehicle-pedestrian collision.

According to TPD, one person was taken to the hospital. The nature of the incident is still unknown, however, a 13 NEWS producer on the scene saw one SUV with frontend damage sitting in the westbound lanes.

TPD indicated that the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries remains unknown.

TPD noted that the Kansas Department of Transportation had been notified and trucks and trailers for signage have been requested.

The Department said it is still unknown how long I-470 will be closed as accident reconstruction may be required. Drivers should find alternate routes.

