Tuesday forecast: Hottest day of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you thought yesterday was hot, it gets even hotter today. While it might not be as humid as yesterday, heat indices will be similar to yesterday. There will be some relief with the wind with gusts 20-25 mph.

Taking Action:

Heat remains the top concern all week with today the hottest. Make sure you’re taking your heat safety precautions seriously: Hydrating by drinking plenty of water, limiting outdoor exposure and getting to a cool AC building at night because the temperatures are going to stay warm overnight. Keep your pets in mind as well.

There is a chance of rain Wednesday into Wednesday night. Most spots will likely get a Trace to 0.10″ which means you don’t have to cancel any outdoor plans however areas especially southeast of the turnpike may get 0.20″ or greater especially by Wednesday night.



Hot and dry conditions continue to be the main concern for the next week however there does remain low chances for rain. Even though there’s a chance Sunday night, there is a low chance that rain could impact a portion of northeast Kansas on Sunday and there’s also a low chance Monday night as well. Bottom line keep checking back daily for updates on potential changes on adding more rain chances to the 8 day.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs 99-104. Winds S 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds late. Lows in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers/t-storms at times through the day, most spots dry for the majority of the day. Highs in the low 90s near the Nebraska border, near 100° near I-35. Winds S/W 5-15 mph.

Showers/storms may increase in coverage Wednesday night mainly south of I-70 with a low risk for strong to severe storms otherwise the majority of the activity will be out of the WIBW viewing area by sunrise on Thursday. This will lead to a sunny end to the work week and highs in the mid-upper 90s for most areas.

Saturday will have the next best chance of reaching the triple digits with more cloud cover Sunday and a slight cool down although it remains hot. There are indications it cools down more in the mid 90s early next week however there remains differences in the models on extent of cloud clover cover especially on Monday and Tuesday which would impact how hot it will get.

Hail/wind threat with storms mainly in the late afternoon/evening hours of Wednesday Aug 3 (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.