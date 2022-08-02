Topeka woman arrested in connection with Neosho Co. death investigation

NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with the July 25 death of a 34-year-old man.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a release on Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, that with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, Neosho Co. Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Neosho Co. Attorney’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals, Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, has been arrested in connection to the death of Blake Pearson.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, KBI said Fox was arrested near Iowa St. and 2600 Rd. in Allen Co. She was arrested for first-degree murder connected to the death of Blake Pearson, 34, on July 25.

KBI noted that Fox was also arrested for an unrelated incident in Chanute on July 6. She was arrested without incident and booked into the Neosho Co. Jail.

