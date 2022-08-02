Three men hold 19-year-old at gunpoint, steal firearms from home

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men held a 19-year-old at gunpoint on Friday and proceeded to steal two guns from his home.

The Riley Co. Police Department incident report says around 11 a.m. on Friday, July 29, officers were called to the 500 block of 15th St. in Ogden with reports of an aggravated assault and burglary.

When officers arrived, it was reported that two 19- and 20-year-old victims were in the home when two 16- and 20-year-old victims entered the home and stole a Sig Sauer 9mm and an AR-15 while another 19-year-old man held the 19-year-old victim at gunpoint outside.

RCPD has not indicated if any of the three suspects have been arrested and has not released the amount of damage done during the crime.

