Theft, damage of iPhone 13 costs Manhattan 14-year-old $1,550

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The theft and damage of an iPhone 13 has cost one 14-year-old in Manhattan around $1,550.

The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that around 12 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officers were called to the 2500 block of Candle Crest Circle with a report of criminal damage to property and theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 14-year-old male reported that his iPhone 13 was stolen and later found damaged, costing him about $1,550 in damage.

RCPD said anyone with information about the incident should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

