Theft, damage of iPhone 13 costs Manhattan 14-year-old $1,550

FILE - The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13...
FILE - The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The theft and damage of an iPhone 13 has cost one 14-year-old in Manhattan around $1,550.

The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that around 12 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officers were called to the 2500 block of Candle Crest Circle with a report of criminal damage to property and theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 14-year-old male reported that his iPhone 13 was stolen and later found damaged, costing him about $1,550 in damage.

RCPD said anyone with information about the incident should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hot car death
Child found inside car in Scranton dies
Rodney Ericson Marshall, from a 2016 mugshot for a narcotics conviction.
Lawrence murder suspect identified
One person suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning at S.W. 21st and...
One critically injured Monday morning in central Topeka crash
Shortly after officers arrived at the scene of the first homicide in the 1100 block of...
Suspect arrested for overnight double homicide in Lawrence
Some Kansas voters are concerned after receiving this text message about the constitutional...
Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger

Latest News

Riley Co. Police Dept.
RCPD looks into possible weekend road rage incident
(MGN graphic)
15-year-old arrested for aggravated robbery following shots fired at Holiday Inn
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
RCPD: 37-year-old man shot bb gun over woman’s head during domestic battery
FILE
Ogden woman arrested following road rage incident with gun