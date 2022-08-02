Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger

Some Kansas voters are concerned after receiving this text message about the constitutional...
Some Kansas voters are concerned after receiving this text message about the constitutional amendment which they call "dirty and misinformation."(KWCH)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A text message sent to some Kansas voters Monday is being called misleading and an outright lie.

The message urges people to vote yes on the so-called Value Them Both Amendment. The amendment would make clear the Kansas constitution does not grant the right to an abortion.

The message states, “Women in KS are losing their choice on reproductive rights. Voting YES on the Amendment will give women a choice. Vote YES to protect women’s health.”

Those arguments, however, are points raised from those urging a ‘no’ vote.

“This is yet another example of the desperate and deceitful tactics of the Value Them Both campaign, lying to the voters of Kansas,” said Ashley All, spokesperson for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom. “The truth is that voting yes opens the door to a total ban on abortion. A NO vote maintains current regulations on abortion. A NO vote protects our constitutional right to safe, legal abortion in Kansas. A NO vote keeps the constitution unchanged. A NO vote prevents government control over private medical decisions.”

Danielle Underwood with Kansans for Life and a spokesperson for the Value Them Both coalition says their group is not behind the messages. She did not respond to a request for further comment about the wording of the message.

The Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission says it has received several questions about the test messages. In answers posted to social media, they said state law requires attribution only for paid text messages advocating for candidates, not issues. They also said nothing in the campaign finance act address use of misleading advertising.

“The Legislature handles updating and amending these statutes,” the Commission posted. “We often work with the Legislature on these items when asked. If you believe a statute needs correction or amendment, of course feel free to reach out to your legislators.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hot car death
Child found inside car in Scranton dies
Shortly after officers arrived at the scene of the first homicide in the 1100 block of...
Suspect arrested for overnight double homicide in Lawrence
The Raiders' plane touches down at Forbes Field on July 30, 2022.
Raiders’ plane lands at Forbes Field
FILE
Kansans urged to report eye irritation following visits to Perry restaurant
Rodney Ericson Marshall, from a 2016 mugshot for a narcotics conviction.
Lawrence murder suspect identified

Latest News

Shawnee Co. Board Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Corrections to...
Board commissioners approve DOC request for inmate beds
Advance voting ended at noon Monday at the Shawnee County Election Office with around 9,000...
Advance voting closes Monday with record number of ballots cast in Shawnee County
Shawnee Co. Board Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Corrections to...
Board commissioners approve DOC request for inmate beds
The supreme court’s roe v. Wade ruling puts renewed focus on the Value Them Both amendment, up...
Significance of abortion amendment on Tuesday’s primary ballot