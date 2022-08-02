SW 1st, SW Topeka Blvd. to close as crews inspect Polk-Quincy bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews will close SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. as they inspect the infrastructure of the bridge along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.

The City of Topeka says at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Wildcat Construction will intermittently close lanes on both SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. under the I-70 bridges for precautionary evaluations of key points for the bridge’s structure.

The City noted that each closure will only last between 15 and 30 minutes as crews perform their inspections.

According to the City, all work will be finished before the end of the day on Wednesday with minimal impact on traffic expected.

