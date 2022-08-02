Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants

Corey Burke Sargent
Corey Burke Sargent(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.

When officials arrived, they said Corey B. Sargent, 40, - a passenger in the vehicle - was arrested on several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office said Sargent was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections in connection with the warrants as well as an additional count of interference with law enforcement.

According to the Shawnee Co. Booking Records, Sargent was booked into jail for the following:

  • Interference with law enforcement officers
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Driving while suspended
  • Operating a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag
  • Failure to wear a seatbelt
  • Driving while license suspended
  • Vehicle registration violations
  • Vehicle liability insurance required
  • Hold for another county
  • Topeka Bench warrants

