Stretch of westbound I-70 in Topeka to close Aug. 15

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stretch of westbound I-70 that goes through Downtown Topeka will be completely closed later this month.

The Kansas Dept. of Transportation announced Tuesday afternoon that westbound I-70 from 8th St. to Topeka Blvd. will be closed to all traffic for three weeks beginning August 15, 2022.

KDOT says the closure is due to a pavement patching project over the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.

Detours will be posted and direct westbound traffic to exit south onto I-470, north onto K-4 to US-24. Drivers may also exit on 8th St. and follow the local street detour vial Madison Ave, to 6th St. to Topeka Blvd.

Officials say eastbound I-70 in that area will remain open, but will be reduced to one lane.

KDOT says once the patching project is complete, westbound I-70 will reopen to one lane only, and both directions of the interstate will be one lane between SW 8th and east of SW MacVicar. The single lanes will be in place until the viaduct is completely replaced. That project is set to being in early 2025.

