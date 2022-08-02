Salvation Army hosts back-to-school bash to get kids ready

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Salvation Army hosted a Back-to-School Bash Tuesday, August 2, so kids and families can be prepared for the school year.

The Salvation Army, located at 1320 SE 6th in Topeka, gave kids hygiene take away bags, food, and even haircuts to get the kids ready.

Shelley Robertson, the Topeka Salvation Army’s Director of Development, said organizers wanted to be there to help parents fight the rising costs of supplies and learn about available community resources.

“Well, we are trying to fill a gap that none of the other places in town do and offset some of the costs for the parents for their kids going back to school this year,” said Robertson. “Anything helps and we have seen such an increase in people needing food and personal hygiene items, so Burlington Northern Santa Fe [Railway] was kind enough and gave us some grants, so we purchased some of the basic necessities that the school relayed they really need.”

Members of the Topeka Zoo even stopped by for a visit with some animal friends to show off for the kids.

