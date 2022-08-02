Royals make trades ahead of MLB Trade Deadline Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The MLB Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away and the Kansas City Royals are making some moves.

The Royals tweeted out they acquired LHP Anthony Misiewicz from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations. KC says Misiewicz has been added to the 40-man roster and optioned to Omaha (AAA).

Misiewicz has appeared in 17 games for Seattle this year, posting an 0-1 record with a 4.61 ERA in 13 and two-third innings.

Then, hours later, KC made another move by acquiring RHP Luke Weaver from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for IF Emmanuel Rivera.

Weaver this season has a 1-1 record with a 7.71 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 and one-third innings in 12 games including one start.

We have acquired RHP Luke Weaver from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for IF Emmanuel Rivera.



The MLB Trade Deadline ends Tuesday at 6 p.m.

