Whit Merrifield traded to Toronto for pair of prospects

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run...
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Friday, July 8, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Royals do-it-all player Whit Merrifield has been traded to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Royals announced Tuesday afternoon that Merrifield, who was not able to play in Toronto two weeks ago because he was not vaccinated against COVID, was acquired for two minor league prospects.

Merrifield was in his seventh season with Kansas City. He led Major League Baseball in at-bats during the 2019-2021 seasons, had the most hits in baseball during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and he even was atop the baseball leaderboard in stolen bases in 2018. Merrifield was named to two All-Star teams in 2019 and 2020.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Royals will receive second baseman/outfield Samad Taylor, Toronto’s No. 16 prospect, and Max Castillo, a right-handed pitcher in Triple-A.

The trade is the Royals’ fourth starting position player transaction of the 2022 season. The club traded first baseman Carlos Santana to the Seattle Mariners, left fielder Andrew Benintendi to the New York Yankees and third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hot car death
Child found inside car in Scranton dies
Rodney Ericson Marshall, from a 2016 mugshot for a narcotics conviction.
Lawrence murder suspect identified
Westbound I-470 closes on Aug. 2, 2022 after a vehicle-pedestrian accident.
Vehicle-pedestrian accident closes westbound I-470, one taken to hospital
KBI: Part-time officer takes own life during arrest attempt
A naked woman is found laying beside a car engulfed in flames on Aug. 2, 2022.
Naked woman found beside car engulfed in flames in Topeka

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Mike Moustakas rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh...
Reports: Former Royal, Brewer Mike Moustakas agrees to deal with Reds
New Royals owner John Sherman (left) poses with Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred...
MLB owners approve sale of Royals to John Sherman
The Washington Nationals celebrate after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the...
Nationals top Astros in Game 7 to win 1st World Series title
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost (3) tips his hat to the crowd before a baseball game...
Soler hits 48th HR, Royals beat Twins in Yost's last game
Atlanta Braves' Billy Hamilton, left, celebrates with Josh Donaldson after scoring on a...
NL East champion Braves romp to 10-2 win over Royals