RCPD looks into possible weekend road rage incident

Riley Co. Police Dept.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are looking into a possible road rage incident with a gun that happened over the weekend.

The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, officers were called to the intersection of N Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Laramie St. with reports of an aggravated assault.

When officials arrived, they said a 32-year-old man reported that a 26-year-old man had threatened him with a gun during a road rage incident.

RCPD has not said if a suspect has been arrested or identified in this case.

