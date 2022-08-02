RCPD looks into possible weekend road rage incident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are looking into a possible road rage incident with a gun that happened over the weekend.

The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, officers were called to the intersection of N Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Laramie St. with reports of an aggravated assault.

When officials arrived, they said a 32-year-old man reported that a 26-year-old man had threatened him with a gun during a road rage incident.

RCPD has not said if a suspect has been arrested or identified in this case.

