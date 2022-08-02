RCPD: 37-year-old man shot bb gun over woman’s head during domestic battery

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are investigating after a 37-year-old man allegedly shot a BB gun near a woman over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department incident report indicates that around 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of an aggravated assault, assault, domestic battery and criminal threat.

When officials arrived, they reported that a 37-year-old male had allegedly battered a 37-year-old female, threatened her, pointed a BB gun at her and then proceeded to shoot it over her head.

RCPD has not indicated if a suspect has been arrested in this case.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

