One man behind bars after domestic violence incident sends another to hospital

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 26-year-old man is behind bars after a domestic violence incident sent another man to a Manhattan hospital.

The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that Andrew Powell, 26, of Manhattan, was arrested around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, July 29, after officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

RCPD said a 38-year-old male had reported that Powell punched him and damaged various furniture items in his home, costing him about $240.

Officials noted that the victim was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of facial injuries.

RCPD indicated that Powell was booked into the Riley Co. Jail for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. As of Aug. 1, Powell remained behind bars on a $7,000 bond.

