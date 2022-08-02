Oklahoma man, 77, victim of fatal motorcyle crash in SE Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 77-year-old from Oklahoma has died following a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3600 block of County Rd. 1350 about 7.8 miles north of U.S. 166.

When officials arrived, they found that Claude Secrest, 77, of Ponca City, Okla., was headed north on County Rd. 1350 when his 2011 FLF Harley Davidson went off the roadway. He hit an embankment of the dry creek bed and was then ejected from the motorcycle.

The crash log indicates that Secrest was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

