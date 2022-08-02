Ogden woman arrested following road rage incident with gun

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened another driver with a gun during a road rage incident in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department incident report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29, Regina Smith, 43, of Ogden, was arrested after officers were called to the 1100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated assault.

Officials noted that a 41-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man reported that a 43-year-old woman, later identified as Smith, threatened them with a gun during a road rage incident.

Smith was booked into jail for aggravated assault. As of Aug. 1, she was no longer behind bars following payment of a $5,000 bond.

