Naked woman found beside car engulfed in flames in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire in Topeka on Tuesday morning after a naked woman was found laying beside it.

Emergency crews in Topeka were called to the 1700 block of SW Fairlawn just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, with reports of a vehicle fire between two homes quickly encroaching on the residences.

When they arrived, crews said a white sedan was completely engulfed in flames with a nude woman laying in the grass beside it.

Officers believe a panic attack may have played a part in the incident.

Crews on the scene told 13 NEWS that the car fire was most likely arson.

