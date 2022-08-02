Naked woman found beside car engulfed in flames in Topeka

A naked woman is found laying beside a car engulfed in flames on Aug. 2, 2022.
A naked woman is found laying beside a car engulfed in flames on Aug. 2, 2022.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire in Topeka on Tuesday morning after a naked woman was found laying beside it.

Emergency crews in Topeka were called to the 1700 block of SW Fairlawn just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, with reports of a vehicle fire between two homes quickly encroaching on the residences.

When they arrived, crews said a white sedan was completely engulfed in flames with a nude woman laying in the grass beside it.

Officers believe a panic attack may have played a part in the incident.

Crews on the scene told 13 NEWS that the car fire was most likely arson.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hot car death
Child found inside car in Scranton dies
Rodney Ericson Marshall, from a 2016 mugshot for a narcotics conviction.
Lawrence murder suspect identified
One person suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning at S.W. 21st and...
One critically injured Monday morning in central Topeka crash
Shortly after officers arrived at the scene of the first homicide in the 1100 block of...
Suspect arrested for overnight double homicide in Lawrence
Some Kansas voters are concerned after receiving this text message about the constitutional...
Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger

Latest News

Riley County Police Department cruiser
Man’s truck stolen in Manhattan when keys left inside
FILE
$1K+ in tools stolen from truck in Manhattan
FILE - John Deere Gator
Gator, tool theft costs Grant man $15.6K+
RCPD
Woman loses $5K+ after military uniforms, television stolen out of truck