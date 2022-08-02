Man’s truck stolen in Manhattan when keys left inside

Riley County Police Department cruiser
Riley County Police Department cruiser(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police have opened an investigation after a man’s truck with the keys left inside was stolen in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officers were called to the 400 block of S 15th St in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officers arrived, they said a 22-year-old man reported that his black 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen while the keys were left inside.

RCPD said the theft cost the man about $5,000.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

