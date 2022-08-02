Manhattan man already behind bars arrested for Sedgwick Co. kidnapping

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man already behind bars was arrested for an alleged kidnapping out of Sedgwick Co.

The Riley County Police Department arrest report indicates that Jeremy Starkes, 21, of Manhattan, was arrested for other crimes as he was already behind bars in the Riley Co. Jail.

RCPD noted the arrest stems from a Sedgwick Co. District Court warrant for kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.

The Department indicated the warrant holds a bond of $50,000, bringing Starkes total bond to $64,500.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.