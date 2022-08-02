Manhattan educator wins prestigious teaching award

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Lori Rice, K-2 and gifted teacher at Manhattan Virtual Academy, has been named 2022 Kansas History Teacher of the Year.

The award which is presented annually by the Glider Lehrman Institute of American History was first started in 2004. It highlights the importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school. The award is given to one K-12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and U.S. territories.

“Knowledgeable and impassioned teachers bring our country’s history to life for students, allowing them to understand engaging with history is about more than a series of facts,” said James G. Basker, President of the Glider Lehrman Institute of American History.

Lori Rice received her bachelor’s degree in education from Kansas State University in 1996 and completed a master’s degree in education at Emporia State University in August 2022. In addition to a $1,000 reward, Rice will receive a core archive of American history books, recognition at a local ceremony in her honor, and will become one of 53 finalists for the 2022 National History Teacher of the Year award.

