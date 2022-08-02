Man arrested after search warrant finds cocaine, marijuana in Topeka home

Torrez Parker
Torrez Parker(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 45-year-old man is behind bars after a search warrant found cocaine and marijuana in a Topeka home.

The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Torrez Parker, 45, was arrested as the result of a search warrant served by the Narcotics Unit in the 1800 block of SW Burnett Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.

Officials said as the warrant was conducted, officers found cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

As a result of the warrant and findings, TPD said Parker was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for distribution of opiates within 1,000 feet of a school, distribution of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and criminal use of a weapon.

Anyone with information related to the investigation should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

