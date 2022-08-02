KU men’s basketball lands first 2023 recruit

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks secured their first commitment for the 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Four-star guard Chris Johnson verbally committed to the reigning national champions during a livestream. Johnson, who is getting ready to begin his senior season at the prestigious Montverde Academy, is ranked 33rd overall in the nation and ninth at his position according to 247Sports.

Johnson had received 18 offers from Division I programs including Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Houston, Memphis, Texas, and Texas A&M. He initially received an offer from Kansas in October 2021.

His scouting report on 247Sports describes him as a “big guard with size and strength alike. He changes speeds, protects the ball at a high level going through the lane, and can score the ball in numerous ways inside the arc.”

The Jayhawks begin exhibition play this season November 3rd against Pittsburg State.

