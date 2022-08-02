KU Men’s Basketball celebrating 125 years

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The storied program of Jayhawk men’s basketball is well known and another they’re hitting a new milestone.

This upcoming season, KU will celebrate 125 years. A reunion is in the works for all former players, coaches and staffs. The celebration and other events will be announced after the Big 12 releases its league schedule in mid-to-late September.

Coming off its sixth national title in 2021-22, Kansas is the all-time leader in wins with 2,357 victories. Also, KU’s 63 all-time conference regular-season titles are the most in NCAA Division I, as are its 31 Consensus All-America First Team selections.

