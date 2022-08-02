KU football lands 3-star DL

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football lands a 3-star Defensive Lineman for the 2023 recruiting class.

Marcus Calvin announced on Twitter Monday night he’s headed to Lawrence.

The 6′2 290 pound big man is from St. Petersburg, Florida where he totaled 44 tackles and eight sacks in his junior season at Gibbs High School. Calvin has also seen time on the Offensive Line, specifically at Right Guard.

He also had offers from Vanderbilt, FIU, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Marshall, Tennessee Tech and Tulane.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.