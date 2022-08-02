KDOT allows Topeka to reopen Kansas Ave. underneath Polk-Quincy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will allow the City of Topeka to reopen Kansas Ave. underneath I-70 where a chunk of barrier wall previously plummeted 60 feet.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says on Tuesday, Aug. 2, it gave the City of Topeka the go-ahead to re-open Kansas Ave. to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic under the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.

KDOT said it requested the closure after part of the concrete barrier fell 60 feet into the parking lot below on June 11.

KDOT noted that removal and replacement of the carrier along the viaduct has been completed and curb construction for drainage control is currently underway - with segments over Kansas Ave. completed on Friday, July 29.

The Department indicated that the roadway remains temporarily closed at its request on SW Jackson St. underneath the viaduct and 2nd St from the alley between SE Quincy and S Kansas Ave. to the west side of SW Van Buren. It said these closures will remain in effect until curb construction and repair work has been completed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.