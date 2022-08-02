KBI: Part-time officer takes own life during arrest attempt

STAFFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A part-time police officer took his own life while authorities were trying to arrest him in Stafford Co., the Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Monday.

The KBI says agents went to 410 N. Sheaffer in Macksville arond 12:15 p.m. Monday to serve a search warrant for Michael Lee, 41. The KBI says Lee, a city of Macksville employee who served as a part-time police officer, was being investigated for sexual exploitation of a child.

Authorities say Lee barricaded himself inside his home and refused to come out, so officers obtained an arrest warrant on charged of interference with law enforcement.

The KBI says Lee opened the door around 6:30 p.m. and stepped onto the threshold with a gun in his hand. They say officers tried to subdue Lee, but he shot and killed himself.

The KBI continues investigating.

