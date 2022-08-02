KBI: Part-time officer takes own life during arrest attempt

(Canva)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A part-time police officer took his own life while authorities were trying to arrest him in Stafford Co., the Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Monday.

The KBI says agents went to 410 N. Sheaffer in Macksville arond 12:15 p.m. Monday to serve a search warrant for Michael Lee, 41. The KBI says Lee, a city of Macksville employee who served as a part-time police officer, was being investigated for sexual exploitation of a child.

Authorities say Lee barricaded himself inside his home and refused to come out, so officers obtained an arrest warrant on charged of interference with law enforcement.

The KBI says Lee opened the door around 6:30 p.m. and stepped onto the threshold with a gun in his hand. They say officers tried to subdue Lee, but he shot and killed himself.

The KBI continues investigating.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hot car death
Child found inside car in Scranton dies
Shortly after officers arrived at the scene of the first homicide in the 1100 block of...
Suspect arrested for overnight double homicide in Lawrence
The Raiders' plane touches down at Forbes Field on July 30, 2022.
Raiders’ plane lands at Forbes Field
FILE
Kansans urged to report eye irritation following visits to Perry restaurant
Rodney Ericson Marshall, from a 2016 mugshot for a narcotics conviction.
Lawrence murder suspect identified

Latest News

If you drive through Kansas, you’ll see the signs — “Vote No,” “Value them Both,” or “Value her...
Both sides of ‘Value Them Both’ gear up for Elections
Both sides of the 'Value Them Both' Amendment give voters last minute information
Both sides of the 'Value Them Both' Amendment give voters last minute information
KS Cold Cases: Margaret Tighe
Kansas Cold Cases: Margaret Tighe
Some Kansas voters are concerned after receiving this text message about the constitutional...
Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger