Kansas men’s basketball opponent revealed in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis

Kansas basketball holds their open practice session ahead of NCAA tournament play at Dickies...
Kansas basketball holds their open practice session ahead of NCAA tournament play at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX(Matt Henderson)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks now who they will be playing in the opening round in the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis.

KU is set to open against North Carolina State on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island, Bahamas. The contest will begin at 11 a.m. (Central) and be televised on ESPN.

The winner of the matchup between the Jayhawks and Wolfpack will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between Dayton and Wisconsin on Thursday, Nov. 24, while the losers of Wednesday’s games will also square off Thursday. The other side of the Battle4Atlantis bracket includes Tennessee, BYU, USC and Butler.

Kansas is 11-1 all-time against N.C. State and has won the last 10 meetings against the Wolfpack in a series that dates back to 1958. KU last defeated N.C. State, 60-57, in the 2012 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in St. Louis.

The championship game is slated for Nov. 25 at noon on ESPN2.

