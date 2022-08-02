Jayhawks Logan Jr. named to prestigious Bednarik Award Watch List

Baylor running back Trestan Ebner, left, is tackled by Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during...
Baylor running back Trestan Ebner, left, is tackled by Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 18 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Add Kansas senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. to another preseason watch list.

This is the third preseason watch list for Logan Jr., the latest, the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.

Logan was a second-team all-conference player last year and led all safeties nationally with 113 tackles. He also led the Big 12 in tackles and had 79 solo tackles, which ranked third in the country among all players.

He played in all 12 games for the Jayhawks in 2021, and finished with four tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, six pass breakups and one interception to go with his 113 tackles.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 1, while the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 22.

