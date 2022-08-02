Jayhawks Logan Jr. named to prestigious Bednarik Award Watch List

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Add Kansas senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. to another preseason watch list.

This is the third preseason watch list for Logan Jr., the latest, the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.

Logan was a second-team all-conference player last year and led all safeties nationally with 113 tackles. He also led the Big 12 in tackles and had 79 solo tackles, which ranked third in the country among all players.

He played in all 12 games for the Jayhawks in 2021, and finished with four tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, six pass breakups and one interception to go with his 113 tackles.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 1, while the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 22.

