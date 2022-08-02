Interviews to be held for district judge hopefuls in Lyon, Chase counties

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interviews for those who hope to fill a district judge vacancy in Lyon and Chase counties will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Kansas Courts says the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, to interview nominees to fill a district judge vacancy in the system.

The Commission said the vacancy will be created by the retirement of Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler on Sept. 3. This Judicial District is composed of both Chase and Lyon counties.

According to the Commission, the interviews will be open to the public and will be held at the Lyon Co. Courthouse, Room 201, 420 Commercial St., in Emporia. It said the interview schedule will be announced once it is finalized.

Nominees include:

  • Douglas Jones, Cottonwood Falls, district magistrate judge, 5th Judicial District; and municipal court judge in Cottonwood Falls
  • Laura Miser, Emporia, assistant county attorney, Lyon County Attorney Office
  • Elizabeth Oliver, Ottawa, county attorney, Anderson County Attorney’s Office; attorney, Oliver Law Office; and adjunct instructor, Neosho County Community College
  • Jeremy Dorsey, Emporia, legal counsel, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services

The Commission said it will meet via videoconference at noon on Thursday, Aug. 4, to discuss the interview process. This meeting will also be open to the public via its YouTube channel.

To watch live, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hot car death
Child found inside car in Scranton dies
Rodney Ericson Marshall, from a 2016 mugshot for a narcotics conviction.
Lawrence murder suspect identified
KBI: Part-time officer takes own life during arrest attempt
Westbound I-470 closes on Aug. 2, 2022 after a vehicle-pedestrian accident.
Vehicle-pedestrian accident closes westbound I-470, one taken to hospital
One person suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning at S.W. 21st and...
One critically injured Monday morning in central Topeka crash

Latest News

Torrez Parker
Man arrested after search warrant finds cocaine, marijuana in Topeka home
FILE
SW 1st, SW Topeka Blvd. to close as crews inspect Polk-Quincy bridge
45th St. in Topeka is to close on July 26 between Moundview and Misty Harbor for a mill and...
Detours created for new closures as SW 45th St. project continues
Topeka car fire
Naked woman found beside car engulfed in flames in Topeka