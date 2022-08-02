Interviews to be held for district judge hopefuls in Lyon, Chase counties

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interviews for those who hope to fill a district judge vacancy in Lyon and Chase counties will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Kansas Courts says the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, to interview nominees to fill a district judge vacancy in the system.

The Commission said the vacancy will be created by the retirement of Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler on Sept. 3. This Judicial District is composed of both Chase and Lyon counties.

According to the Commission, the interviews will be open to the public and will be held at the Lyon Co. Courthouse, Room 201, 420 Commercial St., in Emporia. It said the interview schedule will be announced once it is finalized.

Nominees include:

Douglas Jones, Cottonwood Falls, district magistrate judge, 5th Judicial District; and municipal court judge in Cottonwood Falls

Laura Miser, Emporia, assistant county attorney, Lyon County Attorney Office

Elizabeth Oliver, Ottawa, county attorney, Anderson County Attorney’s Office; attorney, Oliver Law Office; and adjunct instructor, Neosho County Community College

Jeremy Dorsey, Emporia, legal counsel, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services

The Commission said it will meet via videoconference at noon on Thursday, Aug. 4, to discuss the interview process. This meeting will also be open to the public via its YouTube channel.

To watch live, click HERE.

