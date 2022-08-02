Highland Park head coach Jermaine Monroe feels tunaround coming

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 2014 was the last time Highland Park won a football game but despite a 56 game losing streak.

Second year head coach Jermaine Monroe believes this could be the year for a turnaround.

Starting this year, the Scots will be a part of the Kansas City Kansas-Atchison League after leaving the Centennial League.

Highland Park will now take on KC-area schools like Washington, Atchison, Sumner, Harmon and others in conference play.

The Scots bring back star senior Wide receiver and Running back Tre Richardson who recently committed to New Mexico State.

Richardson combined for just under 1,200 yards rushing and receiving combined, including 19 total touchdowns.

Senior Tyrell Reed is also back, totaling 518 yards on the ground and compiled four touchdowns through rushing and receiving.

Monroe knows he didn’t win any games last year but one thing sticks in his mind, he knows a turnaround is coming.

“I’m not afraid of a challenge,” Monroe said. “I’m an underdog story kind of guy, I love those type of movies, I love those type of seasons but I also put my faith in God hands and I feel like God provided this opportunity for me and brought me here and I think yeah we didn’t win a game last year, but we did improve.”

Those improvements include scoring 10 more points on offense and allowing six points less per game.

Monroe says they have a new Defensive Coordinator to hopefully shore up the defensive side of the ball.

