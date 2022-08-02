Highland Park head coach Jermaine Monroe feels tunaround coming

Highland Park head coach Jermaine Monroe
Highland Park head coach Jermaine Monroe(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 2014 was the last time Highland Park won a football game but despite a 56 game losing streak.

Second year head coach Jermaine Monroe believes this could be the year for a turnaround.

Starting this year, the Scots will be a part of the Kansas City Kansas-Atchison League after leaving the Centennial League.

Highland Park will now take on KC-area schools like Washington, Atchison, Sumner, Harmon and others in conference play.

The Scots bring back star senior Wide receiver and Running back Tre Richardson who recently committed to New Mexico State.

Richardson combined for just under 1,200 yards rushing and receiving combined, including 19 total touchdowns.

Senior Tyrell Reed is also back, totaling 518 yards on the ground and compiled four touchdowns through rushing and receiving.

Monroe knows he didn’t win any games last year but one thing sticks in his mind, he knows a turnaround is coming.

“I’m not afraid of a challenge,” Monroe said. “I’m an underdog story kind of guy, I love those type of movies, I love those type of seasons but I also put my faith in God hands and I feel like God provided this opportunity for me and brought me here and I think yeah we didn’t win a game last year, but we did improve.”

Those improvements include scoring 10 more points on offense and allowing six points less per game.

Monroe says they have a new Defensive Coordinator to hopefully shore up the defensive side of the ball.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hot car death
Child found inside car in Scranton dies
Shortly after officers arrived at the scene of the first homicide in the 1100 block of...
Suspect arrested for overnight double homicide in Lawrence
The Raiders' plane touches down at Forbes Field on July 30, 2022.
Raiders’ plane lands at Forbes Field
FILE
Kansans urged to report eye irritation following visits to Perry restaurant
Rodney Ericson Marshall, from a 2016 mugshot for a narcotics conviction.
Lawrence murder suspect identified

Latest News

Baylor running back Trestan Ebner, left, is tackled by Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during...
Jayhawks Logan Jr. named to prestigious Bednarik Award Watch List
KU football lands 3-star DL
Kansas players celebrate a win over Villanova after the second half of a college basketball...
Kansas men’s basketball opponent revealed in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Luke Weaver (7) throws in the eighth inning of a baseball...
Royals make trades ahead of MLB Trade Deadline Tuesday