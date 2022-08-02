Hearings to be held in Aug., Sept., for Riley Co. revenue neutral rate requirement

FILE - (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Public hearings will be held in August and September for Riley County’s revenue-neutral rate requirement.

Beginning Aug. 10, the Riley Co. says the Clerk’s Office will mail notices to property owners in the county to include 2022 Estimated Ad Valorem Taxes and public hearing information for their areas. It said the notice is not a tax bill and no action or response is needed for the information-only packet.

The County noted that the 2022 Revenue Neutral Rate Public Hearing will be held at 9:55 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, in the Riley Co. Commission Chambers, 115 N 4th St. in Manhattan.

The County indicated that Kansas statute now requires all taxing authorities to host a public hearing and send a notification to property owners if proposed budgets are set to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate. It said revenue neutral is when a taxing entity budgets the same amount of property tax revenue - in dollars - for the upcoming budget year as they did for the current year.

For example, the County said if a taxing entity uses $1 million of property tax revenue in 2022, revenue natural would mean they plan to only use $1 million in 2023 as well.

The County noted that if a taxing entity plans to use more property tax revenue in the next budget year - even $1 more - they would exceed revenue natural and a public hearing would be triggered.

According to the County, Kansas statute authorizes local governments to levy property taxes. In addition to cities, townships, and counties, it said taxing entities include special districts like schools, hospitals, fire departments, cemeteries, watersheds and libraries. Each entity that budgets to use tax revenue in any amount greater than their 2022 budget is required by the state to hold a public hearing.

For more information about the upcoming public hearings, click HERE.

