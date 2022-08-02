Harvesters sends 70K lbs. of food to flood-riddled Midwest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters - The Community Food Network has sent 70,000 pounds of food to areas of the Midwest cleaning up from flash floods.

As communities around the Midwest continue to clean up from historic flash flooding, Harvesters - The Community Food Network says it has stepped up to aid in the effort.

Harvesters said on Monday, Aug. 2, two truckloads of water have been sent to Little Rock, Ark., and a disaster response trailer with shelf-stable milk and a second truckload of disaster relief food boxes are headed to St. Louis.

“There’s not a way to describe it. It’s just very, very powerful, and it really speaks to our mission here,” Brian Petty, Harvesters Distribution Coordinator, said as he saw the supplies go to people in need.

Harvesters noted that the effort was made possible through its regional Feeding America disaster response network. It said Monday’s donation totaled about 70,000 pounds of nutritionally-valuable food.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.