Gov. highlights importance of breastfeeding with new proclamation

David Thomason, Ashley Goss, Brenda Bandy, Senator Dinah Sykes, Melissa Rooker, Logan Stenseng,...
David Thomason, Ashley Goss, Brenda Bandy, Senator Dinah Sykes, Melissa Rooker, Logan Stenseng, Governor Laura Kelly, Earlisha Killen, Sapphire Garcia-Lies, Jennie Toland, Mandy Chapin, Stephanne Rupnicki, and Senator Kristen O’Shea(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has highlighted the importance of breastfeeding in childhood nutrition and health with a new proclamation on Tuesday.

At an official signing ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Governor Laura Kelly says she proclaimed August as Kansas Breastfeeding Month in the Sunflower State. She said the proclamation recognizes the importance of breastfeeding for the health and well-being of families.

“We are extremely pleased with Governor Kelly’s proclamation, which highlights the importance of breastfeeding support for families in Kansas,” said Brenda Bandy, IBCLC, Co-Executive Director of the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition (KBC). “This proclamation supports their decision and provides a foundation to build a landscape of breastfeeding support in our state.”

Gov. Kelly noted that nearly 90% of families in Kansas choose to breastfeed. She said lack of support and barriers in the workplace can often lead to obstacles for parents who choose to breastfeed.

“Kansas recognizes breastfeeding as a public health responsibility and priority,” said Joan Duwve, MD, State Medical Director. “Strides in improved breastfeeding rates have been possible through strong statewide partnerships and community collaboration. We will continue to promote and support breastfeeding to protect and improve the health of parents and infants.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics’ newly updated guidance on breastfeeding, policy changes are needed to address obstacles for parents who choose to breastfeed - including universal paid maternity leave and insurance coverage for lactation support. Kelly said the establishment of better breastfeeding support will improve the future health of both mothers and children as well as reduce reliance on infant formula.

The Governor said Tuesday’s proclamation stresses the importance of every Kansan to make breastfeeding easier in the state. She said the KBC State of Breastfeeding in Kansas 2022 report shows action items and resources for parents, employers, child care providers, health care professionals and others to support breastfeeding.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hot car death
Child found inside car in Scranton dies
Rodney Ericson Marshall, from a 2016 mugshot for a narcotics conviction.
Lawrence murder suspect identified
KBI: Part-time officer takes own life during arrest attempt
Westbound I-470 closes on Aug. 2, 2022 after a vehicle-pedestrian accident.
Vehicle-pedestrian accident closes westbound I-470, one taken to hospital
One person suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning at S.W. 21st and...
One critically injured Monday morning in central Topeka crash

Latest News

FILE - (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Hearings to be held in Aug., Sept., for Riley Co. revenue neutral rate requirement
Harvesters - The Community Food Network sends 70,000 pounds of food to areas impacted by...
Harvesters sends 70K lbs. of food to flood-riddled Midwest
FILE - Kansas State House
Kansas tax collections continue to bust estimates with $586.2 million collected
Torrez Parker
Man arrested after search warrant finds cocaine, marijuana in Topeka home