Gator, tool theft costs Grant man $15.6K+

FILE - John Deere Gator
FILE - John Deere Gator(ALTUS PD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The theft of a John Deere Gator and tools has cost one Grant man more than $15,600.

The Riley County Police Department incident report indicates that around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officers were called to the area of Mill Creek and Condray Rd.

When officers arrived, they said a 34-year-old man reported that his John Deere Gator with various tools in the back had been stolen, costing him about $15,660.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hot car death
Child found inside car in Scranton dies
Rodney Ericson Marshall, from a 2016 mugshot for a narcotics conviction.
Lawrence murder suspect identified
One person suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning at S.W. 21st and...
One critically injured Monday morning in central Topeka crash
Shortly after officers arrived at the scene of the first homicide in the 1100 block of...
Suspect arrested for overnight double homicide in Lawrence
Some Kansas voters are concerned after receiving this text message about the constitutional...
Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger

Latest News

Riley County Police Department cruiser
Man’s truck stolen in Manhattan when keys left inside
FILE
$1K+ in tools stolen from truck in Manhattan
RCPD
Woman loses $5K+ after military uniforms, television stolen out of truck
A naked woman is found laying beside a car engulfed in flames on Aug. 2, 2022.
Naked woman found beside car engulfed in flames in Topeka