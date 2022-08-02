Gator, tool theft costs Grant man $15.6K+
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The theft of a John Deere Gator and tools has cost one Grant man more than $15,600.
The Riley County Police Department incident report indicates that around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officers were called to the area of Mill Creek and Condray Rd.
When officers arrived, they said a 34-year-old man reported that his John Deere Gator with various tools in the back had been stolen, costing him about $15,660.
Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.