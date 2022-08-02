Gator, tool theft costs Grant man $15.6K+

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The theft of a John Deere Gator and tools has cost one Grant man more than $15,600.

The Riley County Police Department incident report indicates that around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officers were called to the area of Mill Creek and Condray Rd.

When officers arrived, they said a 34-year-old man reported that his John Deere Gator with various tools in the back had been stolen, costing him about $15,660.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

