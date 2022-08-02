Douglas Co. District Judge nomination commission meets to discuss applications

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Nomination commission for judges in Douglas Co. will meet to discuss applications submitted for two open positions in the county.

Kansas Courts says the Seventh Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to discuss completed applications for two distinct judge positions and the process for name submissions to the governor for appointment.

The Commission noted that one position was created by the July 8 retirement of Judge Kay Huff and the other was among those certified by a Supreme Court Administrative Order following the passage of 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267.

The Seventh Judicial District covers Douglas Co.

The Commission indicated that the meeting will be open to the public and will be held in the conference room at Watkins Law Office, 1031 Vermont, suite 100, in Lawrence.

Kansas law dictates that a nominee for district judge be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in the state and engaged in the practice for at least 5 years and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding it.

The Commission noted that it seeks nominations and then will meet to interview nominees, which will also be open to the public.

Following interviews, the Commission said it will select three to five names to send to Governor Laura Kelly to fill the positions according to statutory qualifications and residency requirements. She will have 60 days to fill the position.

After serving one year in office, the Commission said a new judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, it said the incumbent will then serve a 4-year term.

