Detours created for new closures as SW 45th St. project continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the mill and overlay project on SW 45th St. continues, detours have been created for new closures.

The City of Topeka says as work progresses on the mill and overlay project on SW 45th St., all drives along the road will be closed between Colly Creek through Misty Harbor.

Therefore, the City noted that Colly Creek Dr., Stone Ave., both drives of SW Cambridge Ave., and Misty Harbor Dr. are all closed.

The City indicated that the access point for Colly Creek remains on 44th and Moundview. For the other closures, it said the access point will be 45th and Lakeside.

