Crews quickly extinguish Topeka kitchen fire

Crews extinguish a kitchen fire in Topeka on Aug. 2, 2022.
Crews extinguish a kitchen fire in Topeka on Aug. 2, 2022.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews quickly extinguished a kitchen fire in Topeka on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews told 13 NEWS that on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2, they were called to the area of 6500 block of 27th Ct. after a small fire was reported.

When crews arrived, they said they were able to quickly extinguish the blaze found in the kitchen.

Crews could be seen ventilating the house on Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

