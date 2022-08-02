Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, has cough

President Joe Biden is continuing to test positive for COVID-19.
President Joe Biden is continuing to test positive for COVID-19.
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden remains positive for COVID-19, the White House said Tuesday.

His physician, Kevin O’Connor, said the president continues to feel well, though dealing with a “loose cough.”

Biden’s lungs are clear, and his oxygen saturation is normal, O’Connor said.

The president continued his strict isolation on Saturday after he started testing positive for COVID-19 again, though he’s continuing to work from the official residence.

President Biden says the United States, "will never back down" after a drone strike killed an Al-Qaida leader. (POOL)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hot car death
Child found inside car in Scranton dies
Rodney Ericson Marshall, from a 2016 mugshot for a narcotics conviction.
Lawrence murder suspect identified
KBI: Part-time officer takes own life during arrest attempt
Westbound I-470 closes on Aug. 2, 2022 after a vehicle-pedestrian accident.
Vehicle-pedestrian accident closes westbound I-470, one taken to hospital
One person suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning at S.W. 21st and...
One critically injured Monday morning in central Topeka crash

Latest News

Police said the men thought the gun was not loaded.
Police: Man shot, killed while he and another man were ‘playing’ with gun
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Authorities: 2 more bodies found within California fire zone
45th St. in Topeka is to close on July 26 between Moundview and Misty Harbor for a mill and...
Detours created for new closures as SW 45th St. project continues
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right, arrives in Taipei, Taiwan Tuesday night.
US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing
A neighbor's Ring camera captured the moment a man hit the woman with her own car. (WBAL,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man carjacks, runs over Amazon driver