34-year-old man arrested for Jefferson Co. child sex crimes
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old man has been arrested for child sex crimes in Jefferson County.
The Jefferson Co. Jail inmate roster indicates that Joshua Segenhagen, 34, was booked into jail just before 7 p.m. on Friday, July 29.
Sheriff Jeff Herrig told 13 NEWS that the arrest had related to a juvenile case, however, not much more information was known.
According to the booking record, Segenhagen was arrested for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy of a child under 14 years old with a person or animal, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and fondling a child.
As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Sagenhagen remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond.
