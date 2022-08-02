$1K+ in tools stolen from truck in Manhattan

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1,000 in tools was stolen from the bed of a man’s truck in Manhattan on Monday.

The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, officers were called to the 600 block of Seth Child Rd. with reports of theft.

When officers arrived, they said a 53-year-old man reported a bag full of tools had been stolen from the bed of his truck, costing him about $1,500.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hot car death
Child found inside car in Scranton dies
Rodney Ericson Marshall, from a 2016 mugshot for a narcotics conviction.
Lawrence murder suspect identified
One person suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning at S.W. 21st and...
One critically injured Monday morning in central Topeka crash
Shortly after officers arrived at the scene of the first homicide in the 1100 block of...
Suspect arrested for overnight double homicide in Lawrence
Some Kansas voters are concerned after receiving this text message about the constitutional...
Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger

Latest News

Riley County Police Department cruiser
Man’s truck stolen in Manhattan when keys left inside
FILE - John Deere Gator
Gator, tool theft costs Grant man $15.6K+
RCPD
Woman loses $5K+ after military uniforms, television stolen out of truck
A naked woman is found laying beside a car engulfed in flames on Aug. 2, 2022.
Naked woman found beside car engulfed in flames in Topeka