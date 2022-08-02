$1K+ in tools stolen from truck in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1,000 in tools was stolen from the bed of a man’s truck in Manhattan on Monday.

The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, officers were called to the 600 block of Seth Child Rd. with reports of theft.

When officers arrived, they said a 53-year-old man reported a bag full of tools had been stolen from the bed of his truck, costing him about $1,500.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.