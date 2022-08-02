15-year-old arrested for aggravated robbery following shots fired at Holiday Inn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old has been arrested for aggravated robbery following reports of shots fired outside the Manhattan Holiday Inn early Sunday morning.

The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, officers arrested Terriundis Toliver Jr., 15, of Manhattan, after they were called to the 1600 block of Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.

When officials arrived, they said it was reported that an unknown male suspect shot a gun while leaving the parking lot of the Holiday Inn.

Officers said they later found the suspect vehicle in the 3100 block of Lundin Dr. with a passenger inside. They said Toliver was identified as the passenger and arrested.

RCPD said Toliver was booked into the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault connected to an incident in the 20 block of Waterway Pl. in Manhattan around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.

