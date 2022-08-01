Two Wildcats make Lombardi Award watch list

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) is sacked by Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah...
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) is sacked by Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Rotary Lombardi Award named two Kansas State football players on its 77-man watch list, as defensive end Felix Anuike-Uzomah and offensive lineman Cooper Beebe were named candidates for the award on Monday.

The Lombardi Award, which is presented by the Rotary Club of Houston, goes to the best college football lineman on either side of the ball or a linebacker. Anudike-Uzomah and Beebe are the first Wildcats to be candidates for the award since current Chicago Bear offensive lineman Cody Whitehair made the list in 2015.

Anudike-Uzomah earned All-America honors last season and was named Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and also earned First Team All-Big 12 performer. He ranked 11th in the nation in sacks per game and his 11 sacks were tied for fifth most in school history. He also totaled six forced fumbles which tied the school record.

Beebe, a native of Kansas City, Kansas, started 13 games at left tackle for the Wildcats last year. He earned First Team All-Big 12 honors from both the league’s coaches and Associated Press, the youngest offensive lineman to be named to the first team by either organization.

K-State is now up to 13 watch list designations this preseason.

