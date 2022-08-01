Two-car injury accident reported in Hoyt

A two-car accident was reported Monday afternoon in Hoyt.
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-car injury accident on U.S. Hwy 75 in Hoyt on Monday afternoon.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an injury accident on 110th Rd. was reported at approximately 2:00 p.m. Officials say a northbound Buick Enclave collided with a westbound Subaru Outback. The two occupants of the Buick and the driver of the Subaru were all transported to area hospitals by Jackson County EMS.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, KHP, Hoyt, Mayetta, and PBPN Fire Departments all responded to the scene with Jackson County EMS.

At the time of the incident, all individuals appeared to have non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

